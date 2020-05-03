MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

MGP stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. 1,199,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,320 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 799,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 147.8% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 751,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

