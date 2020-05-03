Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) Insider Purchases A$14,039.59 in Stock

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) insider Janine Allis purchased 45,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,039.59 ($9,957.16).

Janine Allis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Janine Allis acquired 35,211 shares of Michael Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$10,915.41 ($7,741.43).

Michael Hill International stock opened at A$0.35 ($0.24) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Michael Hill International Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.22 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.57.

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

