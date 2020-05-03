Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,193,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,329,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

