Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Also, Director John M. Schultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

MSBI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.94. 113,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,218. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

