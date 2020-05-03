Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.37 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $109.07 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00011174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 110,158,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,873,577 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

