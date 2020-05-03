Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.07. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.69%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 398,307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,431,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

