NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.76.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $19.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.34. The company had a trading volume of 693,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.16 and a 200 day moving average of $318.41. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $367.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

