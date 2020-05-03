Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NICK stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.57. Nicholas Financial has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 68,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $589,237.60. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 32,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $265,752.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 112,157 shares of company stock worth $954,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

