Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to €0.19-0.28 EPS.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.60. 32,783,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,073,262. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

