Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.
NHYDY stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
