Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

NHYDY stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

