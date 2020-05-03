NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce sales of $399.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.78 million and the highest is $405.92 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $486.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 16.14% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NS stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,228. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 86.64%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Robert J. Munch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

