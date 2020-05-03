Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 2,722,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,686. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

