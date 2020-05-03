Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 700 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,671,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,162. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,815 shares of company stock worth $1,874,850 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

