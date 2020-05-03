Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The company has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

