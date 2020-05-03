Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 6,059 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 4.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,363,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.16. The company had a trading volume of 526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total transaction of $1,239,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

