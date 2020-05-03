Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. 5,414,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

