Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $10.42 Million Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Roche Holdings AG Basel comprises about 4.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after acquiring an additional 982,500 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 307,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,703. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $297.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

