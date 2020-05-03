Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

