Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 34,609 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 93.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. 2,926,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.