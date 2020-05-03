Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OC stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,038. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

