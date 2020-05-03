Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 2,162,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,621. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

