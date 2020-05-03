Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 11.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 122,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 9.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

