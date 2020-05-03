Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after buying an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after buying an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. 5,613,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

