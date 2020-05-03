Peel Hunt Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to “Buy”

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

JDWPY stock remained flat at $$39.17 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

