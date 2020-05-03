Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

