Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

NYSE PM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. 4,782,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

