Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.