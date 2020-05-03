PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UNH traded down $7.96 on Friday, hitting $284.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

