PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,666,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,150,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

