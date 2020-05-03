PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

