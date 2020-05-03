PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 13,270 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

