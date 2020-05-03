PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 15,870 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after buying an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.