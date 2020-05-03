PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 3,680 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $125,664,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $34.94. 6,553,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,511. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

