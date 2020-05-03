PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 6,060 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 1.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.