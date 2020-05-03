PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 6,500 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.86. 4,747,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,135. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

