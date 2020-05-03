Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 10,866 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,666,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,150,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.