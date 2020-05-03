Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 1,477 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

