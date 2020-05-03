Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 232 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in VMware were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in VMware by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,633 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VMware by 220.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in VMware by 30.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,481 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VMware by 22.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,672. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

