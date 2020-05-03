Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,881,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.75. The company had a trading volume of 546,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 237.39% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

