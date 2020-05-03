Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.98. 3,045,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 88.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit