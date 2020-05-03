Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.98. 3,045,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 88.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

