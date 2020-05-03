Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $18.19 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 838.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,245 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 11,216,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

