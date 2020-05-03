Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.23 on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.