Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.86. The company has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

