Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $22.27 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

TMO traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

