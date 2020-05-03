Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,735.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,092 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.75.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average of $227.71. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

