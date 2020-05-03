Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $331,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,313 shares of company stock worth $54,115,675 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

