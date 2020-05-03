Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

