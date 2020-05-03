Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

