Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,513,000. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

COST traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

