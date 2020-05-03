Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. 13,094,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

