Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. 13,094,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit